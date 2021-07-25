Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $55.67.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.