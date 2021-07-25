Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,158,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,025,000 after purchasing an additional 909,839 shares during the period.

SPLV opened at $63.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $63.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37.

