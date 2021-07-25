Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ameren were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,260,000 after buying an additional 579,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,346,000 after buying an additional 1,538,221 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,912,000 after buying an additional 448,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,467,000 after purchasing an additional 169,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 20,255.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.46. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

