Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 562 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $105.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.66. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $106.52.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

