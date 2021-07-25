Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $355.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $3,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 929.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,122 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1,236.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 473,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 733.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 312,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140,650 shares in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

