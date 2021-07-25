Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,352 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,352 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $276.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.02. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,106.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.86.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total value of $427,072.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares in the company, valued at $57,519,391.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

