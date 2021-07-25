Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $11.60 Million Stock Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 188.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,722 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 140,934 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of TripAdvisor worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $36.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

