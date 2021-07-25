Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $13.19 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 182.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 547,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $13,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,829,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after buying an additional 3,049,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after buying an additional 3,038,914 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 55.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,904,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,236,000 after buying an additional 1,753,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after buying an additional 962,950 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric L. Butler acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NI. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

