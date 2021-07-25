Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $13.84 Million Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 1,777.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of MGIC Investment worth $13,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $105,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $15.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. Research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

