Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 181,821 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 181,821 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of The Wendy’s worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 91.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

The Wendy's Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

