Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 67,356 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,356 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $14,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $391,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $664,621.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares in the company, valued at $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,860 shares of company stock worth $5,258,886 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -1.72.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

