Volution Group (LON:FAN) Given New GBX 520 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price target upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 377 ($4.93) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Volution Group stock opened at GBX 485 ($6.34) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 432.93. Volution Group has a 1 year low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 503 ($6.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £958.38 million and a P/E ratio of 91.51.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.