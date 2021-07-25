Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2,629.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 423,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,996 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $19,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 80,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 62,133 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.