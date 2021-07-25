Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on VYGR. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%. Research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 154.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

