VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will announce $6.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.40 million and the lowest is $5.30 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $11.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $34.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $78.51 million, with estimates ranging from $68.50 million to $84.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 281,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,592. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $138.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,988,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 121,744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 34,724 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

