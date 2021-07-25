VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Million

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will announce $6.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.40 million and the lowest is $5.30 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $11.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $34.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $78.51 million, with estimates ranging from $68.50 million to $84.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 281,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,592. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $138.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,988,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 121,744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 34,724 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.