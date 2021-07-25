Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $157.80

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$157.80 and last traded at C$157.09, with a volume of 48989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$156.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. ATB Capital reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$155.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections to C$158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$148.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.03 billion and a PE ratio of 148.35.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.8099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.79%.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.86, for a total transaction of C$1,747,452.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,640,242.56.

Waste Connections Company Profile (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.