wave edu coin Market Capitalization Hits $145,917.77 (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 51.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One wave edu coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded up 72% against the US dollar. wave edu coin has a total market capitalization of $145,917.77 and $104.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00038766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00122030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00138835 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,133.37 or 0.99895570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.75 or 0.00871409 BTC.

wave edu coin Coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com

wave edu coin Coin Trading

