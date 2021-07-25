Waves Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.68 Billion (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Waves has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.88 or 0.00041562 BTC on major exchanges. Waves has a market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $193.89 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017337 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006879 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002751 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 105,727,798 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

