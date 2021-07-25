WebDollar (WEBD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.88 Million

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WebDollar has a total market cap of $4.88 million and $119,538.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.60 or 0.00291243 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,400,082,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,452,133,871 coins. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar . WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

WebDollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

