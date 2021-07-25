Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Wedbush

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $65.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

NYSE:WBS opened at $47.85 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,249,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

