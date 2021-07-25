Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvergate Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 40.03%.

SI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Shares of SI stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.16. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $7,920,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,920,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. Insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

