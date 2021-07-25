Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Weibo by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

WB opened at $59.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.08. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

