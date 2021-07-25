Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Announces None Dividend of $0.92

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) announced a None dividend on Saturday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th.

Weingarten Realty Investors has decreased its dividend by 39.3% over the last three years.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

WRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Capital One Financial downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

