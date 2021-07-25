Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Welbilt posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBT shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Shares of WBT stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $23.40. 1,073,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,407. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 212.73 and a beta of 2.46. Welbilt has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Welbilt by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,589,000 after acquiring an additional 972,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Welbilt by 217.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Welbilt by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 872,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after buying an additional 198,108 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 13.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,802,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after buying an additional 219,716 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

