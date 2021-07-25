Wells Fargo & Company Increases Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target to $36.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.59.

PEAK opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $36.47.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

