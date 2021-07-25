Wells Fargo & Company Increases Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Price Target to $36.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

