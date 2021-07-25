Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Raised by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3,424.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,594,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 3.0% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $92,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $44.59. 23,946,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,604,426. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $184.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

