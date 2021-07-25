Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their sell rating on shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $7.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.44.

BRY opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $449.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.95. Berry has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.47.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Berry by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after buying an additional 131,958 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Berry by 15.5% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry by 21.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Berry by 38.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 273,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Berry by 91.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 278,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

