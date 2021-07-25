Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $89.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $87.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Welltower has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,143,000 after acquiring an additional 142,181 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

