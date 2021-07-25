Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE:WTE opened at C$21.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.91. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of C$13.12 and a one year high of C$24.82.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$91.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 0.9811435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

