William Penn Bancorp Declares Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:WMPN)

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, August 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

William Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 35.5% over the last three years.

Get William Penn Bancorp alerts:

William Penn Bancorp stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. William Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Amy Jean Hannigan bought 5,000 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $57,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Turner bought 2,500 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,617 shares of company stock worth $210,665.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of William Penn Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.