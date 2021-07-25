Wintrust Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $70.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $1,605,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.