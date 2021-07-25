Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.78.

WTFC stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

