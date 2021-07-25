WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.090-$3.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $961 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.20 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.98.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. WNS’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

