Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys 64,244 Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,244 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.95% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 36,831 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 413,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,694. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.74% and a negative net margin of 140.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

