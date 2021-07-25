Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $841,000 Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zuora by 167.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,682,000 after buying an additional 3,204,096 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,753,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Zuora by 55.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,164 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,934,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zuora by 27.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,844,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,905,000 after purchasing an additional 822,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. 744,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,436. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $18.64.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. Analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $141,531.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,618.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $79,327.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

