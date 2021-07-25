Worth Venture Partners LLC Sells 937 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Worth Venture Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicom were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 180.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 54.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicom alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SILC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:SILC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.10. 10,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,837. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.49 million, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.75. Silicom Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 5.98%.

Silicom Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.