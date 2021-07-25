Worth Venture Partners LLC Takes Position in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Eyenovia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EYEN. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Eyenovia by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eyenovia by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Eyenovia by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.59. 63,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $118.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EYEN. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.