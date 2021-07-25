Worth Venture Partners LLC Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,539. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.28.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,371 shares of company stock worth $7,327,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

