Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Million

Analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will announce sales of $9.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $48.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.59 million to $48.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $97.12 million, with estimates ranging from $91.04 million to $103.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XERS. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $773,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 275,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,517. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $222.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.86. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.