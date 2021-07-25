Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Million

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will announce sales of $9.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $48.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.59 million to $48.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $97.12 million, with estimates ranging from $91.04 million to $103.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XERS. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $773,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 275,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,517. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $222.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.86. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.