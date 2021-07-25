Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,993 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 7.29% of Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04.

