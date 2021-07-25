Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AQN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. 926,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,581. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $121,333,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,990 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,343,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,672,000 after buying an additional 1,762,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,152,000 after buying an additional 1,579,420 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 473.9% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,818,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,791,000 after buying an additional 1,501,745 shares during the period. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.