Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.14. 333,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,961. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 100,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

