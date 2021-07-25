Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million.

KRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

Shares of NYSE KRP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.75. 88,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.72. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $711.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.68%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

