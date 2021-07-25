Zacks: Analysts Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. O-I Glass posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,600%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OI. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,205,000 after buying an additional 7,682,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth about $33,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after buying an additional 1,074,468 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $9,910,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after buying an additional 665,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

