Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $678.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report $678.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $623.29 million to $728.70 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $996.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,884,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,962,000 after buying an additional 181,784 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $825,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,876,000 after buying an additional 241,874 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,883,000 after buying an additional 59,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.29. 1,253,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,849. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.20. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $148.88 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

