Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.32 Million

Brokerages expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will announce sales of $61.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.23 million and the highest is $61.40 million. ZIX posted sales of $53.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year sales of $249.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $249.15 million to $249.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $283.28 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $283.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ZIX by 284.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIXI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.24. 367,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06. ZIX has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $412.10 million, a PE ratio of -22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

