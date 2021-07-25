Zacks: Analysts Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.29). AeroVironment posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 159.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,284,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,370.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,814,492. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AeroVironment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in AeroVironment by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,685. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 100.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

