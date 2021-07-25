Zacks: Analysts Expect BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). BELLUS Health reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BELLUS Health.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 249,173.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU remained flat at $$2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 112,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,735. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $219.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $17,522,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,813,619 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 211,452 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,205,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

