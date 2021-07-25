Zacks: Analysts Expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to Announce $1.63 EPS

Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will report $1.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $212.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $222.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

